VILLAGOMEZ, Ronald L.

VILLAGOMEZ - Ronald L. Of West Seneca, entered into rest April 29, 2018. Beloved husband of Marilyn H. (nee Szaras) Villagomez; devoted father of Michael Villagomez, Sr., Monty Villagomez, Monique (Walter) Geising and the late Mark Villagomez; cherished grandfather of Michael, Jr., Josef, Devin, Noah, Leah, Casey, Jake and Cameryn; great-grandfather of 8; loving son of the late Valerio and Blanche Villagomez; dear brother of Velma (late Hank) York, Margo Villagomez, Joseph (Lauren) Villagomez, Dennis (Gudalupe) Villagomez, Marsha (Henry) Zornick, Gloria (late Richard) Lukonaitis, Valerio, Jr. (late Doreen) Villagomez and the late Dianne (late Al) Rys; fond brother-in- law of Eleanor (late Sam) Delmonte, James Szaras, Jr., Jacqueline Szaras and the late George Staresnac; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and card playing buddies. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-8PM, where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 8:45 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS Columba and Brigid Church at 10 o'clock. Mr. Villagomez was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, past commander of the Lombardo Post from 78-79, past member of the Brothers Club, member of the VFW post #735 and a member of the 14 Holy Helpers Social Club. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com