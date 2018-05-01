TERRANA, Julie L. (Winkelsas)

April 30, 2018. Beloved wife of Timothy; dear mother of Emily, Rachel and Rebecca "Becky"; loving nanie of Yael and Oliver; cherished sister of John (Wendy), James (Michelle) Winkelsas, Jayne (Paul) Antonio and the late Joel Winkelsas; survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many loving friends and cats. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St. on Wednesday 1-3 and 5-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave. (Please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers memorials to SPCA.