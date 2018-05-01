SZYMANSKI, Rita

Szymanski - Rita April 28, 2018, of Camillus, succumbed to a long illness on Saturday at age 93. She was born on her mother's birthday and grew up in Buffalo, where she graduated from Kensington High School. In her youth, she enjoyed gymnastics and the church choir. She and her family moved to Camillus in 1962. Rita was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph's Church and is remembered fondly for her Christmas Eve solo of "O Holy Night". She was employed by The Western Electric Company and the West Genesee School District. A very social and outgoing person, Rita enjoyed golf at Tuscarora and Westvale Country Clubs and years of volunteer service with Bloodmobile and Camillus Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing pinochle, growing plants, breaking into song, and taking bus trips to casinos. Rita was predeceased by her husband, Norbert, in 1994; brother, Andrew Wilhelm Jr.; and granddaughter, Jessica Szymanski. Surviving are her four adult children, Dennis Szymanski of Falls Church, VA, Barbara Thurheimer of Jeanette, PA, Kenneth Szymanski of Charlotte, NC, and Patricia Reed of Oakton, VA; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, May 2 from 3 to 5 PM at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 3 at 1 PM in St. Joseph's Church, Camillus. Rita will be interred alongside her husband, Norbert on Friday, May 4 at 2 PM at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 890 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to the COPD Foundation, Inc., 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com