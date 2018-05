SURDEN, Robert L.

SURDEN - Robert L. Entered into rest April 26, 2018 and WILSON - Johnny, Jr.

Entered into rest April 24, 2018, both of Buffalo. Relatives and friends may visit Greater Royal Worship Center, 1335 Clinton St., Buffalo, on Thursday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.