Terry and Kim Pegula (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Statement from Terry and Kim Pegula on Russ Brandon's resignation

Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement regarding the resignation of Russ Brandon:

"We have a tremendous amount of confidence in the strong leadership teams we have built within each of those entities over the last several years. We are excited about the direction of our teams, especially after this past weekend's NFL draft and NHL lottery results.

"Our focus remains on building championship teams on and off the field for our fans and community."

