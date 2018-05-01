SOLER, Jamie M.

SOLER - Jamie M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 29, 2018. Devoted father of Jordan Soler; loving son of Paulette Soler and step-son Jorge Martinez; dear brother of Daniel (Tanya) Soler and Dana Martinez; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbot Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 2-7PM. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday morning in St. Matthews Cemetery's Chapel, 180 French Rd., West Seneca, on Thursday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at cemetery). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com