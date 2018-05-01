Missing Cheektowaga man located after Silver Alert

A Cheektowaga man who had been missing since Sunday was located early Tuesday morning and is safe, according to Erie County dispatchers.

Cheektowaga Police had issued a Silver Alert for Eugueni N. Kovatchev, 58, who was last seen on Kemp Drive in Cheektowaga, Cheektowaga Police said.

Cheektowaga Police said Kovatchev does not drive, but is known to take the bus in attempts to travel to Canada.