SCHACHNER - Janet A. April 29, 2018, age 66, of Amherst. Sister of James (Jean) and Thomas (Deborah) Schachner; aunt of Matthew, Amanda and Lauren; and great-aunt of Kirsten, Quintin, Karson, Phillip, and Hailey. Also surviving are many dear friends and colleagues. No visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Thursday at St. Christopher R.C. Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Friends invited. If desired, memorials to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society are preferred. Janet was a teacher at Williamsville North High School and then a Chaplain at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol for over 50 years, retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com