Save-A-Lot to open in North Tonawanda Wednesday

North Tonawanda residents missing the former Aldi store at 1365 Nash Road will soon have another grocery option in the same location.

Save-A-Lot will open its latest store in the former Aldi site on Wednesday.

The store will be owned by multiple-store franchisee Suzanne Schmitz and Jessica Newman, a longtime employee. Newman began working at Save-A-Lot as a cashier at age 16 before earning a business degree and becoming a store manager, then district manager, and being offered the partnership by Schmitz.

Schmitz owns Save-A-Lot stores in Blasdell and West Seneca, along with two in the Rochester area.