Russ Brandon's statement upon his resignation from Bills, Sabres
Statement from Russ Brandon:
"I have been contemplating transitioning out of my role for some time. My goal when the Pegula’s purchased the franchise was to reach 20 years with the Bills in which I achieved this past November. Given where we are from a timing standpoint, particularly with the conclusion of the NFL Draft, now seems like the time to make that transition. As grateful as I am for the amazing experience and the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to work with the past two decades, I am just as anxious for the professional opportunities that lie ahead."
Brandon's legacy with Sabres includes drop in fans, increased ads
Russ Brandon resigns from Bills, Sabres after internal investigation
Statement from Terry and Kim Pegula on Russ Brandon's resignation
