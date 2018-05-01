ROGOWSKI, Mary T.

ROGOWSKI - Mary T. Age 72, of Silver Springs, NY, passed away on April 28, 2018. She was the devoted wife of the late Peter Rogowski and was a woman of great faith and dedication. Surviving are her sisters, Shirley Minger of Georgia, Blanch (William) Mull, Frances (Jeff) Hutchison, Evelyn (Mike) Brown all of Ohio; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 4 - 7 PM at Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Mary's Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 AM at St. Isidore's Parish, St. Mary's church site, Silver Springs. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Warsaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Western New York, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221.