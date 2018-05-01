Richard Dreyfuss is coming to Nickel City Con, hosts 'Jaws' screening

Hey Buffalo, we're going to need a bigger events center - or least more room for fans lining up to see actor Richard Dreyfuss.

The Oscar-winning actor will be in Buffalo from May 18 to 20 at Nickel City Con, held in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. In addition to his general appearance at the convention, the weekend includes two special events with Dreyfuss: a question and answer session at 6 p.m. May 19 at the convention center and a screening of "Jaws" with a Q&A at 6 p.m. May 20 in the North Park Theatre (1428 Hertel Ave.).

General admission tickets for the "Jaws" event at the North Park Theatre are $25 and now available at the theater and online at northpark.com. VIP tickets are $150 and include a catered event, meet-and-greet and selfie with Dreyfuss plus priority seating for the screening. VIP tickets are available via Nickel City Con.

Dreyfuss is joining a packed celebrity lineup for Nickel City Con which includes Hulk Hogan, Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett of "Star Wars"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk"), Barbara Eden ("I Dream of Jeannie") and Jon Heder ("Napoleon Dynamite").

The convention also hosts workshops, gaming, a Horror Fest and kids activity room. Convention hours are 3:30 to 8 p.m. May 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20.

Autograph and VIP packages are available for most of the celebrities at the convention, including Dreyfuss, and also can be found in detail online. Convention tickets are on sale at early-bird rates for $15 to $20, or $40 for all three days. Kids 10 and younger are admitted free. Admission will be higher at the door. Get tickets via nickelcitycon.com and at Dave & Adam's retail store at 8075 Sheridan Drive.