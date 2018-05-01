Reporters' Notebook: May 1, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French philosopher Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, born on this date in 1881, “Growing old is like being increasingly penalized for a crime you haven’t committed.”

. . .

FILL THE FREEZER – St. John the Baptist School, 2028 Sandridge Road, Alden, will hold its 10th annual meat raffle during its Soup Supper from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 and winners need not be present. Top prize is a 100-pound combination of beef and pork, while 12 other winners will receive 50 pounds, all provided by Jim Simon’s Meats of Alden. For more info, see the school’s Facebook page.

. . .

VINTAGES PLUS – The Parkinson’s Foundation Western New York holds its 14th annual wine tasting, “A Night of Hope for Parkinson’s,” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Millennium Buffalo Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tickets are $60, $50 in advance, and include not only food and wine, but also craft beer and locally distilled spirits. There also will be auctions and raffles. Tickets are available by calling 449-3795 or visiting parkinson.org/westernnewyork.

. . .

BLENDED VOICES – The Friends of Harmony will present their annual Spring Show, “Music in Our Lives,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in East Aurora High School and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Sweet Home High School in Amherst. Guest quartet is The Runners, who tied for first place in competition against groups from the western half of New York and Pennsylvania. Tickets are $17, $15 seniors, $9 students and youth. For tickets and info, call 868-9447 or visit friendsofharmony.com.

. . .

LUNCH AND BRUNCH – Church Women United of Niagara Falls and Vicinity will celebrate May Friendship Day with a salad luncheon Friday in First Presbyterian Church, 100 Church St., Youngstown. Those attending should bring a dish to pass. Call Frances Clements at 283-9411 with the number attending. All are welcome.

The Zonta Cheektowaga-Lancaster Foundation will hold its Yellow Rose Brunch at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Columns Banquets, 2221 Transit Road, Elma. Tickets are $30, pre-sale only. Proceeds benefit Zonta service and scholarship programs. For tickets, call 913-6344 or email zontafoundation.chtg.lancaster@gmail.com.

The Hope Center will benefit as St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 400 Ridge St., Lewiston, holds its first Mother’s Day Luncheon and Dessert Auction at noon Saturday. Tickets are $15 or $100 for a table of 10. Only 100 tickets are available. For tickets and info, call 754-4591.

. . .

