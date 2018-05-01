RAPALJE, Denise

RAPALJE - Denise Of East Aurora, NY, April 29, 2018; beloved wife of Charles Rapalje; daughter of Ralph Wilson Beach and Jessie Milks; loving sister of Dr. David (Betsy) Beach, Nanette (Rick) Lally, Ladd (Peg) Beach and Martha (Thom) Fluent; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Denise was a devoted host mom to many foreign exchange students over the years. The family will receive friends Wednesday 5-8 PM at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Memorial Service celebrating Denise's life will be held at the Orchard Park Wesleyan Church, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park 14127, Thursday, 11 AM. Friends Invited. Memorials may be made to the church. Please share your online condolences at www.febrownsons.com