Poloncarz to hold community meetings on school district expenses
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has scheduled community presentations in North Collins, Newstead and Cheektowaga about savings he said can be realized through school district mergers and shared services.
Each presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The Poloncarz administration last month released a report that examined school district expenses and compared spending and administrative costs in Erie County schools.
"We felt it was important to look at potential savings that could occur in the area that is the biggest cost driver of property taxes – school districts," Poloncarz said in a statement.
All meetings run from 7 to 8 p.m.:
- Monday: North Collins Public Library, 2095 School St., North Collins
- May 16: Newstead Public Library, 33 Main St., Akron
- May 29: Julia Boyer Reinstein Library, 1030 Losson Road, Cheektowaga
