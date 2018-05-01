Passport Saturday comes to Cheektowaga

Head to Cheektowaga Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for a four-hour opportunity to obtain a passport book or card.

Passport photographs will be taken at a cost of two for $10.

Visit www.travel.state.gov for information on required documentation, what forms to print out and complete and fees.

The service will be available in the clerk's office (Room 101) at Town Hall, 3301 Broadway at Union Road.

For more information, call 686-3983 or 686-7431 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.