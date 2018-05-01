Partial demolition of the Cooperage begins

Partial demolition was underway Tuesday at the former E&B Holmes Machinery factory at 55-59 Chicago St., near Ohio Street.

The property, also known as the Cooperage, is being converted into a distillery, brewery, adventure gym, apartments and retail by Ellicott Development.

Part of the rundown, 19th-century structure – a single, rectangular brick building with three different-sized sections, built at different times – will be reused along with two new, three-story buildings.

The complex closed in 2000 and had continued to erode. Preservation architect Clinton Brown bought the building in 2005, but was unable to develop the property before selling it to Ellicott Development in 2017. Construction is expected to begin shortly and be completed later this year.