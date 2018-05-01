OLEANDI, Carlo F.

OLEANDI - Carlo F. April 29, 2018. Beloved brother of Joseph, Anthony, Venice Ashcroft and Paul Oleandi. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (West Chapel), 1357-1361 Hertel Avenue (near Colvin), Buffalo, on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 9 AM at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota Street, Buffalo (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com