Olean police warn about phony water meter checker

Olean police issued a warning to the public Tuesday about a man who tried to gain entry into a woman's house on the west end of the city Monday by pretending to be a city water department worker who needed to check the woman's water meter.

The man was described as a white male who was 5-foot-7 and operating a white pickup truck.

Police advised Olean residents that if someone tries to come into their homes without proper identification to contact them at 716-376-5677.