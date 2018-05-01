Niagara Falls sets neighborhood meeting on playground design

Plans to construct a public playground a few blocks from downtown Niagara Falls will be discussed at a public meeting this week.

The city Community Development Department will seek input from nearby residents about a possible 2,500-square-foot playground in the 400 block of Seventh Street, which would be funded by a grant of more than $100,000 from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The foundation has offered $5 million for playgrounds in the Buffalo Niagara area, in partnership with a national not-for-profit organization, KaBOOM!

"Our goal is to create opportunities for free play in every Niagara Falls neighborhood," Community Development Director Seth Piccirillo said.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Walnut Avenue Homes Community Room, 607 Walnut Ave., formerly the Board of Education administration building.