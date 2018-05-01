Niagara County authorities seek help finding California man who missed flight

Authorities want the public's help locating a California man last seen Sunday in the Ransomville area.

Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, never showed up for a departing flight at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Sunday night, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Rockett, of Redondo Beach, Calif., was last seen at about 4 p.m. His flight was scheduled to leave the airport at 6:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. Rockett was described as a balding white male, about 6-foot-1 and weighing about 255 pounds.

He may be in the area of southern Erie or Cattaraugus County, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who may have any information on Rockett's whereabouts to call 716-438-3327.