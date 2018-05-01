MILLER, Audrienne L. (Samuel)

Of Kenmore. Beloved wife of the late Elmo Miller; dear mother of Gregory (Karima) and Robert. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Entered into rest April 28, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Luke AME Zion Church, 314 East Ferry St., Buffalo, from 10-11 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in memory of her grandson, Gregory Miller Jr.