Michigan company buys local mover

Cook Moving Systems, a Buffalo-based moving company that has been in business since 1912, has been acquired by a Michigan firm.

Corrigan Moving Systems, said buying Cook allows the company to move into the Buffalo Niagara market, creating a connection between its existing facilities in Rochester and Cleveland.

Cook and Corrigan have both been United Van Lines agents for more than 60 years apiece. Cook's employees will stay on under Corrigan's ownership and the new location will operate under the banner Cook Corrigan Moving.

It is Corrigan's 14th location in the Great Lakes region. The full-service relocation company was founded in 1929 in Dearborn, Mich.