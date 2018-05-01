Marty Brown, Joe Roa elected to Buffalo Baseball Hall

Former manager Marty Brown, who led the Bisons to the 2004 Governors' Cup championship, and pitcher Joe Roa have been elected to the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, the Bisons announced Tuesday.

Brown and Roa will give the Hall 100 members and they will be inducted during the Bisons' game against Toledo on Friday, August. 10.

Brown, 55, is the franchise's modern-era leader in managerial wins with 312 in a career that spanned 2003-2005 in the Cleveland organization and 2013, the first year with the Toronto Blue Jays. In addition to the 2004 title, Brown directed Buffalo to the 2005 International League North division title. The '05 club is the Herd's last playoff team.

Brown went 73-70 for the Bisons in 2003 and was named IL Manager of the Year and Minor League Manager of the Year by Baseball America in '04 after the Bisons rallied from 9 1/2 games out of first place on June 13 to a 10-game walkaway in the IL North. Buffalo went from 16-25 in late May to a stunning 83-61 finish even though Brown went through 67 players and 42 pitchers.

In the postseason, the Herd wiped out a 2-0 deficit for the first time in franchise history to beat the Durham Bulls in five games in the semifinals. The Bisons won the championship by beating Richmond, three games to one, in a Governors' Cup final played entirely in Buffalo because of a hurricane in Virginia.

The Bisons won the title with a 6-1 victory over the Braves in Game 4. It's the only time in their modern era they've clinched a title downtown. Following the victory, Brown carried the Governors' Cup down the right-field line for fans to touch.

The Bisons won the IL North in 2005 with an 82-62 record but lost to Indianapolis in five games in the IL semifinals. Brown moved on to a stint in Japan after that season and returned to Buffalo to manage the Pacific Coast League in the 2012 Triple-A All-Star Game while representing the Las Vegas 51s. In 2013, he came with the Blue Jays and led the Bisons to a 74-70 record.

Brown left the Toronto organization to do scouting work with the Washington Nationals and currently runs baseball camps in his native Missouri. He is the fourth modern-era manager to be elected to the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, joining Terry Clark, Brian Graham and Eric Wedge. Torey Lovullo was inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to managing the Bisons in 2006.

Roa, 46, went 28-11 as the ace of the Buffalo staff in 1995 and 1996, making 51 starts in those two seasons. He's best known for going 17-3 in 1995 -- two wins better than any other Buffalo pitcher in the modern era and the most by a Bisons hurler at Triple-A since 1957.

Roa went 11-8, 3.27 in 1996, with his ERA third in the American Association. His 28 wins are the third-best in the team’s modern era, behind only Hall of Famers Rick Reed and Dorn Taylor. Roa, Reed, Taylor and last year’s inductee, Jason Jacome, are the only four modern-era pitchers in the Hall.

Roa was the IL Pitcher of the Year in 2002 after going 14-0, 1.86 in 17 starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He went 9-16 while making 120 appearances with six big-league teams. His final season was 2004, when he went 2-3, 4.50 in 48 relief appearances for Minnesota. He retired in 2005.