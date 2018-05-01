Man who set fire to boyfriend's Lockport apartment house pleads guilty

A Rochester man who set fire to his boyfriend's apartment in Lockport last year pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Monday.

Alex D. Brown, 37, admitted to attempted second-degree arson. Defense attorney Dominic H. Saraceno said Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III agreed to sentence Brown to seven years in prison July 9.

After Brown's arraignment in December, Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said Brown was in an argument at the South Bristol Avenue apartment June 13. When the boyfriend and his aunt went to the police station, Brown allegedly locked himself in the apartment and started a fire that heavily damaged the two-unit building.

Police subdued Brown with a Taser. After hospital treatment, Brown absconded before he could be arrested, and eventually was extradited from Alabama.