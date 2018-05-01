Man to serve 20 years for slaying at Niagara Falls card game

Jamell Parker, who shot a man to death during an argument at a card game in Niagara Falls Oct. 28, took a plea deal Tuesday in which he agreed to serve 20 years in state prison.

Parker, 27, of Seventh Street in the Falls, admitted to first-degree manslaughter for shooting Marlowe Smith, 36, once in the head in the victim's home at 1118 19th St.

Parker fled, but was captured that night in an alley between 24th and 25th streets, police reported at the time.

Niagara County Second Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said assistant public defenders Michele G. Bergevin and A. Joseph Catalano sought the plea bargain, which was approved Tuesday by Smith's family and by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., who will officially impose the sentence June 29.