LORBER, Leonard

LORBER - Leonard Entered into rest April 28, 2018 at age 90. Dearest father of Stephen Lorber, Nadine Gioeli and the late Daniel Lorber.

Dear grandfather of Pam, Christina, Steven Lorber and Samantha Gioeli. Great-grandfather of Vanessa Graziano.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 4 from 9-11 AM followed by a Memorial Service at the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.