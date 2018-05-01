Lockport man faces possible 14-year sentence in child porn case

A Lockport man accused of downloading child pornography onto his cellphone for more than four years risks a possible 14-year prison sentence.

That's the most Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III can impose on Gerald L. Perkins Jr., 31, of South Street, who pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child as a sexually motivated felony. He will be sentenced June 11.

First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said Perkins was charged with downloading child porn from August 2013 through last November.

Perkins, who underwent a psychiatric examination, was found competent to stand trial by two doctors.