Live Nation offers $20 tickets for select shows during National Concert Week
Prepare to pounce, local concertgoers.
In celebration of National Concert Week, Live Nation will offer $20 tickets to 20 select summer shows at Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Allegheny Road, Corfu). The promotion began in 2015 and enters its fourth year.
The special rate began Monday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. The Live Nation release also reinforces that each concert ticket purchased permits free day-of admission into Darien Lake's theme park.
To take advantage of the discount, ticket purchasers are to go to NCW.LiveNation.com.
Here's the list of 20 shows with $20 tickets:
June 19: Dead & Company
June 24: Zac Brown Band
June 28: Chris Stapleton
July 3: Logic
July 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd & more
July 21: Lady Antebellum
July 22: Kesha & Macklemore
July 24: Godsmack / Shinedown
July 25: Vans Warped Tour
Aug. 3: Slayer
Aug. 4: Dierks Bentley
Aug. 7: Chicago & REO Speedwagon
Aug. 10: Jason Aldean
Aug. 12: Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
Aug. 16: Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town
Aug. 18: Kidz Bop Kids
Aug. 24: G-Eazy
Sept. 3: Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch
Sept. 5: Deep Purple / Judas Priest
Sept. 7: Niall Horan w/ Maren Morris
