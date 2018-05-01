Live Nation offers $20 tickets for select shows during National Concert Week

Prepare to pounce, local concertgoers.

In celebration of National Concert Week, Live Nation will offer $20 tickets to 20 select summer shows at Darien Lake Amphitheater (9993 Allegheny Road, Corfu). The promotion began in 2015 and enters its fourth year.

The special rate began Monday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. The Live Nation release also reinforces that each concert ticket purchased permits free day-of admission into Darien Lake's theme park.

To take advantage of the discount, ticket purchasers are to go to NCW.LiveNation.com.

Here's the list of 20 shows with $20 tickets:

June 19: Dead & Company

June 24: Zac Brown Band

June 28: Chris Stapleton

July 3: Logic

July 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd & more

July 21: Lady Antebellum

July 22: Kesha & Macklemore

July 24: Godsmack / Shinedown

July 25: Vans Warped Tour

Aug. 3: Slayer

Aug. 4: Dierks Bentley

Aug. 7: Chicago & REO Speedwagon

Aug. 10: Jason Aldean

Aug. 12: Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson

Aug. 16: Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town

Aug. 18: Kidz Bop Kids

Aug. 24: G-Eazy

Sept. 3: Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch

Sept. 5: Deep Purple / Judas Priest

Sept. 7: Niall Horan w/ Maren Morris