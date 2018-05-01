LEWANDOWSKI, Ronald J.

LEWANDOWSKI - Ronald J. April 28, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine; devoted father of Karen (Lawrence) Hemmerling and Robert Lewandowski; dear uncle of Darlene Mielcarek and Suzanne Legault. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernard's Church on Thursday at 9 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com