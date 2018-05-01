Letter: Molinaro is a breath of fresh air, he would be excellent governor

Molinaro is a breath of fresh air, he would be excellent governor

In the coming election for governor, New Yorkers will finally have an opportunity to elect a candidate who promises to bring our community together and lead us to a brighter future, and that candidate is Marc Molinaro.

Since announcing his candidacy earlier this month, Molinaro has promoted a unifying and positive vision for the future of our state, a welcome breath of fresh air in a political climate that has become increasingly toxic and divisive. His campaign will be one of substance and optimism, and I firmly believe that his message will resonate with all New Yorkers who are tired of the conflict and corruption of the last eight years.

It’s time to believe in New York State again. It’s time to believe that people can put aside their differences and work together for the betterment of their community. It’s time to believe that, together, we can lift up those among us who have been left behind. It’s time to believe that our leaders can be true public servants again.

It’s time to believe in Molinaro.

Joe Heins

Chairman

Amherst Republican Committee

Amherst