Letter: Government is intruding on Americans’ lives daily

Government is intruding on Americans’ lives daily

I find it ironic that our lawmakers are up in arms over Facebook. I never understood the Facebook mentality. Why people post the things they do is beyond my comprehension!

In 1949, George Orwell published “1984” – a harbinger of the loss of privacy from government intrusion. Now the hypocrites who sold our privacy a long time ago are crying foul. Big Brother promised to keep our Social Security numbers for Social Security purposes only. Now it has become essentially a national identification number.

Voter registrations, driver’s license information, motor vehicle registrations, property records, all sold many times over to third parties. Many people already have a chip in their license so they can go to Canada, and in a couple years everyone will need that chip or a passport to get on an airplane to go anywhere.

Not long ago, you could fly just by paying cash, no ID needed. Now you can’t even drive to Grand Island without the government knowing you went, because it hired a third party to monitor it.

I think Facebook owes its users a modicum of privacy, as does every business we deal with, but in its defense, did these users read the terms of service or just click accept?

At least these online vendors post their terms of service for us to accept or decline. Our politicians sold us out while saying they would protect us! (And the fourth estate just sat back and let it all be.)

Charles McMahon

West Seneca