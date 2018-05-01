Letter: Angry Catholics punish God by refusing to attend Mass

Angry Catholics punish God by refusing to attend Mass

I don’t agree with the people who say they will not attend Mass because of the cover-up of the pedophile priests.

God didn’t do this horrible thing to these children; the priests did. So why are some of these people punishing God by not visiting his house?

Go to church, folks, and thank God for your blessings.

If you don’t want to give money to the church, fine, but please don’t punish God for what these priests did.

Peace be with you all.

Josephine Schukraft

Tonawanda