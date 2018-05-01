KUBIC, Louis R.

KUBIC - Louis R. Of North Tonawanda, Sunday, April 29, 2018 at the age of 79. Son of the late Michael J. and Bernice R. (nee Sobierajski) Kubic; dear brother of Michael Kubic, Joseph Kubic and the late James Kubic; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Kubic; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends Thursday, May 3rd from 9-11 AM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM. Rev. Gary Szczepankiewicz officiating. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Louis' honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Louis was a US Marine Corps Veteran.