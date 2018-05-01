Klotzbach to retire as Five Star parent's CFO

Kevin B. Klotzbach will retire as the chief financial officer of Five Star Bank's parent company next March.

Klotzbach's retirement as Financial Institutions' CFO will take effect March 31, but he will remain the Warsaw-based bank's treasurer through the end of 2019.

"While I am looking forward to having more time to fulfill personal goals, I remain fully committed to assuring that our company thrives during a thoughtful and seamless transition," he said.

Klotzbach joined the bank in 2001 as vice president and treasurer, and was named CFO in 2013.