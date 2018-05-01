Deaths Death Notices
KARNEY, Olga (Semanchuk)
KARNEY - Olga (nee Semanchuk)
April 27, 2018, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Henry Karney; loving mother of Alfred Karney; dear sister of the late Roman (late Linda) Semson and Peter (Raissa) Semanchuk. The family will be present Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), with a Panachyda Service to be held at 7 PM and a Prayer Service will be offered Thursday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Ukranian Catholic Church, Kenmore, at 11 AM. Interment to immediately follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook