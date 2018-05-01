KARNEY, Olga (Semanchuk)

April 27, 2018, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Henry Karney; loving mother of Alfred Karney; dear sister of the late Roman (late Linda) Semson and Peter (Raissa) Semanchuk. The family will be present Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), with a Panachyda Service to be held at 7 PM and a Prayer Service will be offered Thursday at 10 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Ukranian Catholic Church, Kenmore, at 11 AM. Interment to immediately follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com