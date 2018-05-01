KACZMAREK, Sandra L. (Gallaway)

Of Brant, NY. Entered into rest April 29, 2018, age 76. Beloved wife of Robert Kaczmarek; dearest mother of Scott (Joanne), Todd (Cheryl), Chad (Tracy) and Brooke Kaczmarek; sister of the late Elizabeth (late Victor) Saabye, late Frank R. (Nancy) Gallaway, Richard (Betty) Gallaway, Donna (late Archie) Frank, Barbara (late Richard) Boyle and Dean (Margaret) Gallaway; grandmother of Zachary and Alexander; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as Godmother Patricia Lawton. Family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the Addison Funeral Home, Inc., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 11 AM in the Wesleyan Church of North Collins, 10470 Bantle Rd., North Collins, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.