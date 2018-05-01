Jamestown man charged with assault following home invasion

A Jamestown man was charged Monday with felony assault after a violent early morning home invasion, Jamestown Police said.

Dacien C. Devault, 33, was arrested and held in the Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment, Jamestown Police said.

Police said an investigation was continuing. Others are believed to have been involved in what police described as a targeted attack on the victim of the assault, according to Jamestown Police.

At least one gunshot was fired in the incident, Jamestown Police said.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot and listed in critical condition, Jamestown Police said. Police did not release any additional information about the victim.

Jamestown Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 483-7537 or through the tipline, 483-8477.