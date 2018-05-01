Hurricanes hire Rick Dudley as senior VP of hockey operations

Rick Dudley, the longtime NHL executive who is a fixture in the Buffalo Sabres press box, is headed to Carolina.

The Hurricanes have hired Dudley as senior vice president of hockey operations. The 69-year-old is leaving the same position he's held with Montreal. Dudley, who was a player and coach in Buffalo, also has held executive roles with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Atlanta Thrashers, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators.

“Rick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our management group,” said Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon. "He has been a part of building championship teams on every level of professional hockey and will play an important role in helping us build a winner in Raleigh.”

Dudley was head coach of the Sabres from 1989 to 1991, when he was replaced at midseason by John Muckler. The forward played parts of six seasons for the Sabres from 1972 to 1981. He's done most of his scouting from Buffalo through the years.

The Hurricanes, who terminated the contract of hockey executive Ron Francis on Monday, still need a general manager. Sabres Assistant GM Steve Greeley was interviewed twice, but the sides failed to come to an agreement.