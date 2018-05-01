Homeroom Announcements: Tuesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Tuesday

1. Softball - Williamsville North at Williamsville East 7 p.m.

No. 2 large school Williamsville North visits No. 3 Williamsville East for a rivalry clash under the lights. Both teams received one first-place vote in this week's poll, while No. 1 Orchard Park received the other eight.

2. Boys lacrosse - St. Joe's at Nichols, 5 p.m.

The top-ranked teams in the Monsignor Martin Association meet when No. 1 St. Joe's heads to No. 4 Nichols.

3. Girls lacrosse - Niagara Wheatfield at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hamburg welcomes Class B rival Niagara Wheatfield for a league battle under the lights.

4. Baseball - Hamburg at Williamsville South, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Williamsville South hosts No. 10 Hamburg in an ECIC II matchup.

Honor roll

- Softball: Fredonia at Chautauqua Lake, 4:30 p.m.

- Softball: Williamsville South at Amherst, 4:45 p.m.

- Softball: Medina at Akron, 4:45 p.m.

- Softball: Grand Island at Niagara Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.

- Softball: Clarence at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

* * *

Monday's roundup

* * *

