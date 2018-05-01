High School Extra: Hutch's Price hits five homers in doubleheader

"It is high, it is far, it is gone," Yankees broadcaster John Sterling would have had to repeat that five times Tuesday at Houghton Park just for Nia Price.

The Hutch-Tech senior hit two homers in the first game and three more in the second as the Engineers rolled over Emerson, 10-5 and 17-2. Price drove in 12 runs in the doubleheader for the Engineers who are 2-1 in Thompson Trophy softball play. Thompson also homered in Hutch's loss to da Vinci in its season opener.

All Price's homers went to center field. The big day was especially sweet because she missed all of the 2017 softball season after tearing her ACL playing basketball.

Price, who plays center field when she is not pitching and freshman standout Jordan Flynn is, went through a tough rehab.

"She worked her butt off to come back," said coach Shawn Edinger. "Absolutely, she's a real go-getter. She wanted to come back and play."

Alden rallies, then hangs on

As Yogi said: It isn't over until it's over. And even then, it might not be over yet.

First year Alden baseball Coach Joe Olaf and his team learned that Tuesday.

Trailing 4-1 going into the seventh inning at Eden, the Bulldogs rallied for eight runs. The rally was capped by a two-run by Lucas Jurek to make it 9-4.

Even with a five-run lead, Alden wasn't home free, though. Eden scored four times in the bottom of the seventh before Bryan Cybulski was able to close it out with runners at first and second.

Jurek and Cybulski had two hits each in the ECIC IV victory.

Lancaster girls lax bounces back

Coach Julie Buccieri's Lancaster girls lacrosse team didn't have much time to feel sorry after Monday's loss to Frontiers. The Legends were right back at it on Tuesday and handed Class A rival Orchard Park a 12-5 loss, the first defeat in league play for the Quakers.

Jordin Rokitka and Jess Notaro scored three goals each for Lancaster while goalie Peyton Bulera had 12 saves.

"It was bounce-back day," Buccieri said. "It's tough competition if feels like very game in our leaguer is a battle. That's why the Rochester teams are so good. Every game is a battle.

Six different players scored for Lancaster.

"Yesterday we struggled aganst Frontier," Buccieri said. "Our shooting percentage was a lot better today. We were great moving the ball."

Flames knock off No. 1 OP

Williamsville East learned how to win tight games all the way to the state Class A softball championship game last season. The Flames are still winning close ones.

Tuesday, Cara Leona pitched a two-hitter, freshman Abbie Stellrecht drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inniing in a 2-1 victory over visiting Orchard Park.

East is ranked No. 3 and OP No. 1 in this week’s Western New York coaches softball poll.

Leoni gave up a bunt hit in the second and a leadoff single in the seventh. The latter runner was erased in a double play. Leoni struck out five.

The Flames scored twice in the fifth to erase a 1-0 deficit. Stellrecht’s long fly to right sent home Maddie Kozlowski with what proved to be the winning run for East (9-2). It was the first loss for Orchard Park which sits atop the ECIC I standings with a 4-0 league record.

Double no-hitter for Haskell

Nobody’s perfect, but Ally Haskell got about as close as a softball pitcher can get on Tuesday.

The Franklinville senior pitched a perfect game in the opener and a no-hitter in the second game as the Panthers swept a doubleheader from Cattaraugus/Little Valley, 6-0 and 1-0, in CCAA East 2.

Haskell struck out 11 in the first game and her younger sister, Danielle went 3 for 3 with a triple and home run, driving in two runs.

The only baserunners against Haskell in the second game reached on errors. She struck out 12 and went 2 for 2 with a double.

Abby Burrell scored the Franklinville run in the second on a passed ball after stealing third.