HARVEY, Michael J.

HARVEY - Michael J. Of Lancaster, entered into rest April 30, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Winsick) Harvey; devoted father of Christine (Fred) Weisenburger, Nancy (Mark) Sekuterski, Michael (Lisa) Harvey and Dale (Beth) Hawrylczak; cherished grandfather of 8 grandchildren; loving son of the late John and Anna Hawrylczak; dear brother of the late Mary Gingher, Edward Harvey, Sal (Carl) Covino, Joseph Hawrylczak and Steven Harvey. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Mr. Harvey was a veteran of the US Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Harvey's memory to the VFW Post 7275, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086.Online condolences may be made at

www.lombardofuneralhome.com