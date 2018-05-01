HAMMERL, Louis E.

HAMMERL - Louis E. April 30, 2018, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Joanne J. (nee Colangelo) Hammerl and the late Amy (nee Szczepanski) Hammerl; loving father of Mark (Heather) Hammerl, Lynn (Frank) Ritchie, Michael (Bonnie), Peter (Kim) and Greg (Molly) Hammerl; cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; caring brother of the late Genevieve (late Robert) Zubler, late Paul (survived by Rosemary) Hammerl, late Msgr. Leo Hammerl, late James (survived by Ellen) Hammerl, the late Sr. Mary Margaret-Coletta Hammerl and Anna (late Joseph) Mazur; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM celebrated from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com