Gusto's Things to Do: May 2

UB Distinguished Speakers Series with Alan Alda

7:30 p.m. in Alumni Arena on University at Buffalo's North Campus (Amherst). Tickets range from $24 to $58 and may be purchased here.

Known primarily as an actor - as Hawkeye Pierce on "M*A*S*H," for instance - Alan Alda also spent more than a decade as host of "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS, then went on to channel his love for the rarefied air where science and technology commingle into the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University.

An author of three memoirs, Alda is quite likely to be the most interesting man anywhere near a microphone in Buffalo on May 2. His talk will conclude the Distinguished Speakers Series for the school year. - Jeff Miers

5 to 8 p.m. in Buffalo History Museum (1 Museum Court). Tickets for the general public are $20, while museum members get in for $15.

SATO's Joshua Smith, SATO Brewpub's Andrew Hardin and Lockhouse Distillery's Cory Muscato, who was instrumental in the release of the Sakura Gin connected to the Cherry Blossom Festival, will lead a panel discussion on brewing and distilling from 6 to 8 p.m. after an hourlong sampling session of beer, sake and gin. - Ben Tsujimoto

Pallet Art Night

6 to 9 p.m. in Hospice Buffalo (225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga). Cost is $40 and may be purchased here.

We're all born creative, but some of us lose touch with that part of ourselves as we grow older. If you're looking to reconnect with the artistic side of yourself, check out Pallet Art Night. It's a fundraiser for Hospice Buffalo featuring hands-on art activities.

For $40, participants can make their own sign produced on a wooden palette or a decorative pillow. More at buffalocollectivestudio.com. - Colin Dabkowski