GRANNELL, Kathleen E. "Pudge" (Krasuski)

Of Colden, NY, will be forever missed and entered into rest April 28, 2018. Loving wife of Thomas P. Grannell; nurturing mother of Timothy (Elizabeth) Grannell and Laura (Pete) Gutierrez; nana of Tyler, Noah, Jacob and Mateo. Also survived by her siblings, Joyce (Gerald) Joyce, Michael (Mary)Krasuski, Patricia (Gary) Cox, Tomas Krasuski, Diane (Bobby) Gayer. Friends and family may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A private Funeral Service will be held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Erie County S.P.C.A., 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com