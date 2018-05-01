Grand Island rubbish fire causes $25,000 damage

Improperly disposed of smoking materials caused a house fire on Grand Island on Monday that caused $25,000 damage, according to the Grand Island Fire Company.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after 3:30 p.m. at 10 Ward Park, the fire company said. A passerby called the fire department when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the rear of the residence, the fire company said.

In a statement, Grand Island Fire Company's Assistant Fire Chief Dan Mathes said the fire had spread up an exterior wall, which firefighters were able to knock down within seven minutes of their arrival.

The Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual assistance.

The fire originated in rubbish containers stationed next to the house where smoking materials were improperly disposed of, the fire company said.

Damage was estimated at $20,000 to the building and $5,000 to contents, according to the fire company.