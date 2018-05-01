The Lady Liberty statues glow atop the Liberty Building just before dawn in downtown Buffalo, Friday, April 27, 2018. The Liberty Building is the fifth tallest building in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lady Liberty catches the last rays of the setting sun as she stands atop the Liberty Building, Thursday, April 26, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lady Liberty towers over downtown Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Court Street entrance to the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Intricate molding covers the ceiling in the lobby of the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The staircase from the lobby.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lady Liberty lights up a foggy night sky from atop her perch on the Liberty Building. The Liberty Bank was originally called the German American Bank but its name was changed to Liberty Bank after World War I.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Even the doorknobs have detail. This one leads into a conference room.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A winding staircase.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view from the now-defunct Mid-Day Club on the top floor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Detail of the elaborate ceiling over the Chicago Title Insurance office inside the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Elaborate molding can be found over the entrance to the Chicago Title Insurance office.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A brass gate opens to a narrow hallway inside the former Liberty Bank.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Angels adorn a security door in a hallway leading to the bank vault in the basement.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The huge safe inside the original Liberty Bank in the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Detail of the dials on the door of the safe inside the original Liberty Bank in the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Detail of the safe deposit boxes inside the vault of the original Liberty Bank.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Detail of the massive safe inside the original Liberty Bank.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Detail of the brass elevator doors in the lobby.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Detail of the board tracking the elevators in the lobby.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Intricately detailed molding can be found on the first floor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A plaque outside the elevator on the 19th floor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The orignial boiler system, which stands two stories tall in the basement, is no longer used.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Detail of a cast-iron heat register cover.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lady Liberty greets guests in the lobby of the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The stairway up from the lobby.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Intricately detailed molding surrounds the Main Street entrance.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A terra cotta lion adorns the cornice of the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A terra cotta lion will soon replace a damaged original at the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The terra cotta cornice of the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view looking south includes the elaborate cornice molding of the Liberty Building, right, and its sister building, Main Place Tower.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Lady Liberty statue on the west tower of the Liberty Building is surrounded by scaffolding during a project to seal and restore the landmark statues, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Lady Liberty statue on the west tower of the Liberty Building is surrounded by scaffolding during a project to seal and restore the landmark statues, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The beacon is covered with plastic while the globe is repaired on the Lady Liberty statue atop the west tower of the Liberty Building during a project to seal and restore the landmark statues, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Project Manager Christopher Potter steps up the scaffolding on the west tower of the Liberty Building, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
There are two statues on the roof, one facing west and the other facing east.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view of Lady Liberty atop the eastern tower as seen from the western tower.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view of Niagara Square and Buffalo City Hall from inside the former Mid-Day Club.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Lady Liberty statue on the west tower.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view from above the statues of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view south of the Buffalo River from the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view down on Pearl Street from the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view north toward Main Street from the Liberty Building features the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, left, the M&T's Gold Dome Bank, center, the Medical Campus, background, and the Electric Tower, right.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The view of Old County Hall from the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Project Manager Christopher Potter climbs scaffolding that surrounds Lady Liberty atop the west tower of the Liberty Building, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A spiral staircase leads inside of the Lady Liberty on the west tower.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The main lobby of the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The elevator button in the lobby.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Detail of the elaborate molding on the ceiling of the main lobby.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Liberty Building at sunrise.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The statues atop the Liberty Building glow in the predawn light.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Statues of Lady Liberty glow atop the Liberty Building in Buffalo. It is the fifth tallest office building in Buffalo.
