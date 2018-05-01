BuffaloNews.com
The Windy Brew: Bar feature
The Windy Brew on Route 20A in Strykersville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A pint of beer rests on the bar.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some Maris Otter, an English Barley is weighed and will make an Irish Red Ale.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A fight of samples makes its way to a customers table.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Owner Michelle Snyder, right, and Nicole Tamol, left, have a laugh with customers as they tend the bar.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bill Snyder grinds some Maris Otter Barley for a customer.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Seventeen taps of beer at the Windy Brew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bill Snyder, right, helps customer Andrew Wilson, left, with the ingredients he needs to make an Irish Red Ale.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Scott Brownlie, left, Karen Brownlie, center, and Mike Van Lew, right, share a conversation and a pint at the Windy Brew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People enjoy a beer at the Windy Brew in Strykersville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bill Snyder, left, helps Boncho Marinov, right, bottle the beer he made at the Windy Brew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Boncho Marinov bottles the beer he made at the Windy Brew in Strykersville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Boncho Marinov puts the cap on a bottle of an IPA that he made.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some barrels wait to be filled at the Windy Brew in Strykersville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Boncho Marinov, left, Kevin Keil, center, and Jason Keil, right, work on putting together the ingredients for their beer.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Owner Bill Snyder tastes and IPA he helped a customer make at the Windy Brew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
The Windy Brew at 733 US 20A in Strykersville allows customers to brew their own beer with the help of experts.
Grab a beer or craft your own at Windy Brew
Windy Brew website
