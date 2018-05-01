Hali Boyz' nachos with chicken and melted cheddar and Monterrey jack cheeses. Their nachos are tortillas cut and fried by the order.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hali Boyz Mexican-American Grille is at 388 Amherst St. at the corner of Grant Street.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Brothers Malak, left, and Nour Mazeh are two of the co-owners and they also run the business. They are of Mexican and Lebanese descent, so although they do not serve Middle Eastern food, their meat is halal.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the Hali steak sandwich.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Noah Jones, left and Drew Montanar of Buffalo, stop in for lunch. A local graffiti artist did the artwork.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Co-owner Malak Mazeh makes a burrito.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the Hali burger.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Buffalo State students Roberto Graham, left, and Yusra Alim enjoy their lunch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the torta with steak.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Co-owner Nour Mazeh grills up some chicken. He and his brother are part Mexican and part Lebanese. Though they don't serve Middle Eastern food, all their meats are halal.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the Hali chicken sandwich.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hali Boyz Mexican-American Grille is at 388 Amherst St. at the corner of Grant Street.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the pulled beef taco.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Buffalo State student Peter Schiavoni, left, and his mother Terry Schiavoni of Buffalo have lunch.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vinnie Pace of Buffalo stops in for lunch. Local graffiti artist Tim Meyers did the artwork on the walls, all with a spray can.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hali Boyz Mexican-American Grille is at 388 Amherst St. at the corner of Grant Street.
Share this article