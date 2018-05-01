FUNK, Kathleen "Katie" (Seibert)

April 28, 2018. Dear mother of Kevin Funk (Linda Ortman) and Kimberley Davis; grandmother of David, Matthew, Shanya and McKenzie; great-grandmother of 3; long-time friend and fiance; of James "Magoo" McGann; loving sister of Barbara (late Raymond) Stilwell, Richard (Donna), Lawrence (Judith) Seibert, Rita (late Charles) Piech and the late Jack, Charles, Edward Seibert, Patricia Long, Julieanne McDonnell; sister-in-law of Jan, Mary, Judy Seibert and Chuck Long; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., on Thursday from 3:00-6:00 PM. Funeral prayers at 5:45 PM.